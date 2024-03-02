Over 40 smallcap stocks gain between 10-40% as Sensex logs third straight weekly gain; RailTel among gainers
Despite a volatile week, the equity benchmarks achieved record highs extending their sharp rally during Saturday's special trading session.
More than 40 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a third straight weekly gain buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and renewed foreign fund inflows. Despite a volatile week, the equity benchmarks achieved record highs extending their sharp rally during Saturday's special trading session.
