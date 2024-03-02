More than 40 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a third straight weekly gain buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and renewed foreign fund inflows. Despite a volatile week, the equity benchmarks achieved record highs extending their sharp rally during Saturday's special trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the stock-specific front, RailTel Corporation of India, Data Patterns, Force Motors, Jubilant Industries, Kalyani Steels, Tata Investment, Greenply Industries, Indo Count, Zen Technologies, Newgen Software, Schneider Electric Infra, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Markets' Weekly Print The Indian equity indices witnessed a volatile week, ultimately extending their winning streak for a third consecutive week to achieve a new all-time high. The Nifty and Bank Nifty indices rose by nearly 0.75 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively, closing the week at 22,419.55 and 48,636.45. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time peak of ₹394.06 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially, the Nifty prices dropped to as low as 21,860.65, the lowest level since February 15. However, bargain hunting emerged from these lower levels, driven by several positive fundamental factors. These include India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, which exceeded expectations at 8.4 per cent compared to the estimated 6.7 per cent

A resurgence of buying interest from foreign investors who injected nearly Rs. 23.5 crore into the cash segment. Notably, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) transitioned from being net sellers to buyers, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to lead the market with purchases amounting to Rs. 8,268 crore.

On the sectoral front, all sectoral indices ended higher except Media, Pharma and IT. Additionally, the backdrop of an improving global market and a respite in the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation reading provided further support to the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market analysts noted that banking stocks reversed initial weakness to perform well on the back of an improved economic outlook, while weakness persisted in the IT and pharma sectors, which are more closely tied to the global economy.

"At the onset of a week laden with economic data releases, investor sentiment appeared cautious. However, indices surged in the final session, propelled by stellar GDP figures and a healthy performance in the manufacturing sector as output and new order picks up. While robust economic data boosted confidence in the economy, concerns lingered regarding the RBI's policy decisions amidst high liquidity and inflation worries,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

‘’On the global front, in-line US personal consumption expenditure data and benign Euro zone inflation may influence global central banks to take a dovish view on interest rates. US bond yields dipped after the inflation data release, also supporting the equity market,'' added Nair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

