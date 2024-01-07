Over 45 BSE small-cap stocks surge between 15-50% even as market ends week flat
Small-cap stocks maintained their upward momentum, with 40 stocks reporting returns ranging from 15% to 50% for the week. Alok Industries was the top gainer, with a gain of over 50% after Reliance Industries invested ₹3,300 crore in the company.
The Indian markets remained almost unchanged for the first week of 2024, ending on January 5, despite indices hitting record highs in the first trading session of the year. The Nifty 50 closed the week at 21,710 points, experiencing a slight decline of 0.09%, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped by 0.30%, concluding the week at 72,206 points.
