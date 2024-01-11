Over 45 Nifty 500 stocks gained between 10% and 50% in Jan so far; Sobha, JBM Auto among top gainers – check full list
47 stocks of Nifty 500 index have experienced notable gains in January so far, with Network18 being the top gainer with a gain of 50%. Other stocks that have seen significant rallies include Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sobha, JBM Auto, and Easy Trip Planners.
India's market wrapped up the year 2023 on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 gaining 20%. This marked the eighth consecutive year of positive returns, driven by several factors, including moderating inflation, expectations of a peak in the rate hike cycle, improved liquidity, a consistent rise in retail participation in equities, and robust corporate earnings.
