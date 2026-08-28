Over 45% returns in one month, now double delight of bonus share and dividend | Check record date, ratio

Bonus shares, final dividend: At a time when the key benchmark indices have delivered tepid returns over the past month, some stocks have delivered a whopping return to their shareholders. Shares of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are one of them. The microcap stock with a market cap of around ₹565 crore is in focus these days, as it has risen from ₹134.75 to ₹195 per share in one month, delivering more than 45% returns to its shareholders. The stock is hitting the headlines once again after it announced a double bonanza for its shareholders, including a bonus share and a final dividend. The Microcap stock has declared a dividend record, but it has yet to announce a record date for bonus shares.

Mold-Tek Technologies dividend The company informed the Indian exchanges about the dividend, saying, “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026, inter-alia, recommending a final dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share for the financial year March 31, 2026 on Equity Shares of face value of ₹2/- each.”

This Dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, to be held on September 21, 2026. The dividend, if declared, will be paid (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes) within the timelines prescribed under the law.

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus shares The company also declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, saying, “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026, inter-alia, of Bonus equity shares in the ratio 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders.”

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus shares, dividend record date On the record date for the final dividend, the microcap company said, “The Record date for determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to the final dividend is September 14, 2026.”

However, the company is yet to declare the bonus share record date, saying, "The company will inform the 'Record Date' for determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to receive Bonus Shares in due course."

Mold-Tek Technologies share price history Mould-Tek Technologies' share price has shot up over 45% in one month, rising from ₹134.75 per share to ₹195 per share on the NSE.

By 3:00 PM today, the Microcap stock had a trade volume of around 43,000. It is available for trade on both the NSE and the BSE. Its 52-week high is ₹221 and 52-week low is ₹110.10 apiece on the NSE. Mold-Tek Technologies share price today made an intraday high of ₹198.20 per share on the NSE.