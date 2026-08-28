Over 45% returns in one month, now double delight of bonus share and dividend | Check record date, ratio

Bonus shares, final dividend: At a time when the key benchmark indices have delivered tepid returns over the past month, some stocks have delivered a whopping return to their shareholders. Shares of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are one of them. The microcap stock with a market cap of around ₹565 crore is in focus these days, as it has risen from ₹134.75 to ₹195 per share in one month, delivering more than 45% returns to its shareholders. The stock is hitting the headlines once again after it announced a double bonanza for its shareholders, including a bonus share and a final dividend. The Microcap stock has declared a dividend record, but it has yet to announce a record date for bonus shares.

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Mold-Tek Technologies dividend The company informed the Indian exchanges about the dividend, saying, “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026, inter-alia, recommending a final dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share for the financial year March 31, 2026 on Equity Shares of face value of ₹2/- each.”

This Dividend of ₹2.00/- per equity share is subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, to be held on September 21, 2026. The dividend, if declared, will be paid (subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes) within the timelines prescribed under the law.

Mold-Tek Technologies bonus shares The company also declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, saying, “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 26, 2026, inter-alia, of Bonus equity shares in the ratio 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) full paid-up equity share of Rs. 2/- each held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to the approval of Shareholders.”

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Mold-Tek Technologies bonus shares, dividend record date On the record date for the final dividend, the microcap company said, “The Record date for determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to the final dividend is September 14, 2026.”

However, the company is yet to declare the bonus share record date, saying, "The company will inform the 'Record Date' for determining the entitlement of the Shareholders to receive Bonus Shares in due course."

Mold-Tek Technologies share price history Mould-Tek Technologies' share price has shot up over 45% in one month, rising from ₹134.75 per share to ₹195 per share on the NSE.

By 3:00 PM today, the Microcap stock had a trade volume of around 43,000. It is available for trade on both the NSE and the BSE. Its 52-week high is ₹221 and 52-week low is ₹110.10 apiece on the NSE. Mold-Tek Technologies share price today made an intraday high of ₹198.20 per share on the NSE.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).