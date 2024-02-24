Over 45 smallcap stocks gain between 10-35% as Sensex rises 1% last week; Data Patterns, Wockhardt among gainers
BSE Sensex logged a weekly gain of one per cent, despite a volatile week amid mixed global cues. On the other hand, the benchmark Nifty 50 index hit record highs in all five sessions, buoyed by a rise in heavyweight financials.
More than 35 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-50 per cent last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex logging a weekly gain of one per cent, despite a volatile week amid mixed global cues. On the other hand, the benchmark Nifty 50 index hit record highs in all five sessions, buoyed by a rise in heavyweight financials.
