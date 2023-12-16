Over 45 smallcap stocks rise 10-30% as Sensex crosses 71,000-mark, posts longest weekly streak in 6 years
The NSE Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex rose about 2.3 per cent in the week, extending gains for the seventh consecutive week, marking their longest winning run since January 2018.
More than 45 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex reported it longest weekly winning streak in six years, as it rallied to cross its lifetime high mark of 71,000 on the back of strong global cues.
