Over 45 smallcap stocks rise 10-35% as Sensex reports longest weekly winning run in 3 years; do you own?
Domestic equity benchmarks gained for sixth straight week as the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex indexes rose about 3.5 per cent to log their best week since July 2022.
Around 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-35 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex reported it longest weekly winning streak in three years, as it rallied to record high levels on the back of strong macroeconomic data, a drop in oil prices and the hawkish rate pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started