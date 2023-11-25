More than 45 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-30 per cent last week, as the 30-share BSE Sensex logged its third successive weekly gain, supported by auto and pharma sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Markets' Weekly Print Markets consolidated in a narrow range and ended marginally higher, taking a breather after the recent surge. After the muted start, the benchmarks tried to regain strength in the following sessions but mixed signals from the global front and divergence among the heavyweights capped the move.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark climbed 175.31 points or 0.26 per cent, and the Nifty advanced 62.9 points or 0.31 per cent. IT lost 0.42 per cent this week and 0.97 per cent on the day. IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, had jumped 5.07 per cent last week, their best in 16 months.

Realty extended its winning streak to the fourth week, when it added about 1.5 per cent. The stocks jumped 20.57 per cent over the last four weeks, aided by strong quarterly earnings and steady demand outlook. Pharma stocks advanced 0.95 per cent. The stocks have gained in seven of the eight sessions since the release of soft US inflation data on November 14.

The more domestically focussed small-caps lost 0.39 per cent this week, and no longer outperformed the blue-chips. Mid-caps rose 0.57 per cent. Small- and mid-caps have gained 42 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, so far in 2023, outperforming a 9.33 per cent rise in Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

