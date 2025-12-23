Over 450% return in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 7% despite mixed trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger stock: The Godawari Power and Ispat share price surged more than 7% during the stock market session on Tuesday, despite a mixed market trend on the Indian stock market on 23 December 2025.

Mint reported earlier that the benchmark stock indices on Tuesday ended near flat levels after witnessing heavy profit booking from the investors at a higher level amid mixed global cues and the lack of fresh triggers. The Nifty 50 closed 0.02% higher at 26,177.15 points, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.05% lower at 85,524.84 points.

Advertisement

Godawari Power stock price jumped 7.7% to hit its intraday high level of ₹260.10 during Tuesday's market session, compared to the previous trading close, BSE data shows.

Godawari Power investment plan On 17 December 2025, Godawari Power and Ispat announced that the company had received shares of Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, following a ₹73.95 crore investment via rights issue.

Earlier, Godawari Power announced the approval of further investment in GNEPL for the purpose of capital expenditure (capex) and working capital needs of the subsidiary company, which is looking to set up a Battery Energy Storage System plant.

“We would like to inform you that GPIL has received intimation on 17.12.2025 from GENPL regarding allotment of 7,39,50,000, 0.1% Non-Cumulative Participating Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (Preference Shares - Series 2) of ₹10/-each at par aggregating to ₹73.95 crores on right Basis to the GPIL on 16.12.2025,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

Advertisement

Godawari Power stock price trend Godawari Power shares closed 7.25% higher at ₹258.90 on Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹241.40 at the previous trading close, according to the BSE data.

Godawari Power's stock price has given market investors more than 469% returns on their investment over the last five years and over 20% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has risen 21.08% in 2025, and has gained 8.08% in the last one-month period. Godawari Power's stock is trading 7.18% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level of ₹290 on 29 October 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹145.55 on 3 March 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹17,341 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee