Over 50% crash in YTD! Vijay Kedia trims stake in this debt-free stock. Do you own?

Renowned investor Vijay Kedia trimmed his stake in Precision Camshafts by 1.05% in the March quarter, reducing his holding in the company to 1.05% from 2.10% in the preceding December quarter.

Apart from his personal holding, Kedia, through his brokerage firm Kedia Securities, maintained 1.05% stake in the company at the end of the March quarter, as per the latest shareholding pattern.

According to Trendlyne data, Vijay Kedia first entered Precision Camshafts in March 2023 with a 1.05% stake, which he maintained until the December 2024 quarter before increasing it to 2.10%.

Retail investors closely follow Kedia's investment decisions, often viewing them as indicators of potential market opportunities. Kedia had investments in 15 stocks, with a total net worth exceeding ₹1,377.9 crore, Trendlyne data showed.

Atul Auto is Kedia's top holding in terms of quantity, with a 20% stake in the company. This is followed by Innovators Facade Systems, Affordable Robotic, and Repro.

Precision Camshafts stock price is down 53% in 2025 so far Precision Camshafts, a manufacturer and supplier of camshafts in India and globally, has been facing significant selling pressure on Dalal Street since hitting an all-time high of ₹382.20 apiece in December 2024.

The stock tumbled 18% in January and another 44% in February after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the December quarter, posting a net loss of ₹6.36 crore compared to a net profit of ₹24.46 crore in the same period last year.

The operating profit margin dropped to 4.19% from 10.95% in the previous year, indicating increased cost pressures and reduced operational efficiency. Taking the stock's current trading price of ₹169.72 apiece into account, it is trading 56% lower than the December highs and 53% in 2025 so far.

Looking at the company's shareholding data, the promoters held a majority 65.4% stake, followed by general public shareholders with a 34.2% stake. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) held a 0.4% stake in the company.