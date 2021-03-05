Over 50% FII funds went in finance, bank stocks in Feb

Banking and financial stocks have been seeing net inflow of FII money since October, barring a net outflow of $345 million in January. FII ownership in banking saw an increase of 109 basis points (bps) in the last three months, Pagaria said. However, FII ownership in banking and financials has fallen by 395 basis points in the last one year, though flows were quite encouraging in the October-December quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}