Over 50 smallcap stocks drop 10-50% as broader indices log worst week in 15 months; RailTel, RITES among losers
PSU stocks such as RailTel Corporation, RITES, MTNL and Tata Group's Tata Investments featured among the top losers last week.
More than 50 smallcap stocks dropped in the range of 10-50 per cent last week with the benchmark Sensex snapping its four-week gaining streak to record its worst week on four months. Public-sector undertakings (PSU) stocks such as RailTel Corporation, RITES, MTNL and Tata Group's Tata Investments featured among the top losers last week.
