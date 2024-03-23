Over 50 smallcap stocks log double-digit growth as broader indices gain 1.5%; Reliance Infra, BEML among gainers
On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark climbed 188.51 points or 0.25 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 73.4 points or 0.33 per cent.
Around 50 smallcap stocks logged gains in the range of 10-40 per cent as broader indices recovered losses and gained 1.5 per cent outperforming the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 last week. Reliance-group stocks such as Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power were among the top gainers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started