Over 50 smallcap stocks log double-digit growth even as Sensex snaps longest weekly winning run in 6 years
Both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex lost about 0.5 per cent each this week, dragged by the fall in recent outperformers like financials and auto stocks.
As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, even as the 30-share BSE Sensex snapped its longest weekly winning streak in six years, over profit booking at record high levels earlier in the week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started