As many as 50 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices - in the range of 10-40 per cent last week, even as the 30-share BSE Sensex snapped its longest weekly winning streak in six years, over profit booking at record high levels earlier in the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the stock-specific front, HFCL, Kiri Industries, Hindustan Copper, SVP Global, Arvind, Cyient, SpiceJet, Heritage Food, Thermax, Coffee Day Enterprises, INOX Borax, Sangam India, V-Mart Retail, MSTC, IIFL Securities, HCL Infosys, and others are among the smallcaps that logged a double-digit rise in their share prices last week.

Markets' Weekly Print On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark declined 376.79 points or 0.52 per cent and the Nifty dipped 107.25 points or 0.49 per cent - dragged by the fall in recent outperformers like financials and auto stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blue-chip indexes had gained 12.65 per cent and 12.07 per cent over the last seven weeks, aided by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows due to improving US rate outlook and moderation in oil prices.

The BSE Midcap index lost almost a per cent, while the BSE Smallcap index declined by about 0.2 per cent this week. Markets ended a seven-week long gaining streak and settled with a cut of half a per cent. The beginning was subdued however profit taking in the middle followed by recovery in the final sessions kept the traders on their toes. .

