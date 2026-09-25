Over 55% returns in 6 months! Ventura sees 29% more upside in the short term | Technical outlook with target, stoploss

Despite a remarkable 58% surge in six months, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals stock may rise further. Brokerage firm Ventura highlights the stock's strong technical indicators.

Nishant Kumar
Updated25 Sep 2026, 06:05 PM IST
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GNFC shares have surged more than 55% in the last six months.
GNFC shares have surged more than 55% in the last six months. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

A chemical stock, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), has been enjoying healthy buying interest this year despite weak stock market sentiment. GNFC share price ended 0.78% higher at 629.95 after hitting a 52-week high of 635.85 during the session on the BSE on Friday, 25 September, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session. In these four sessions, the stock has gained nearly 7%.

GNFC share price trend

According to BSE data, the stock has surged 58% in the last six months, while equity benchmark Sensex has declined 2% in the same period. Year-to-date, the stock is up 28% compared to a 13% fall in the Sensex.

Ventura sees 29% more upside in the short term

Brokerage firm Ventura expects the stock to rise further. It has a target price of 810, implying 28.6% upside from the stock's closing price on 25 September on the BSE. It has a stop-loss of 528 on the stock.

The brokerage firm underscored that the stock commenced its downtrend from the June 2024 high of 776.60, breaching the 200 SMA and thereafter, traded below the averages, marking a low of 365 hit in March 2026.

"During the correction phase, the stock slipped from 776.60 and formed lower lows, reaching a low of 365. Later, buying emerged and the stock commenced its up move reaching a high of 616 in June 2026, but faced resistance in that area and entered into a consolidation zone trading around the short-term averages," said Ventura.

View full Image
GNFC technical chart
(Ventura )

"Recently, after forming higher bottoms at 528.80, the stock gave a symmetrical triangle breakout supported by volume reaching a high of 635.85, which is higher than the previous swing highs. MACD, Williams Per cent Range, advance-decline, and Aroon indicators signal a positive crossover. The stock is trading above 200 SMA," Ventura said.

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“Target of 810 is expected with lower support levels at 604, 587, 575, 564, and 548 in case of intermediate fall. A stop loss at 528 is to be followed for the trade,” said the brokerage firm.

GNFC latest ESG rating update

In an exchange filing on 22 September, the company said that SES ESG Research Private

Limited had, on 21 September, assigned an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score (adjusted) of "67 (grade B): Medium risk," for the company based on FY26 data.

According to the company, the latest rating reflects an improvement of 0.8 points in the ESG score compared to FY25, demonstrating its continued commitment to enhancing its ESG performance.

In another exchange filing on 23 September, the company said CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics Limited had assigned it an ESG rating of “CRISIL ESG 55” under the adequate category.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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