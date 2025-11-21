Over 56,000% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit; here's why

Integrated Industries share price: Multibagger stock Integrated Industries hit the 5% upper price band of ₹28.09 for the second day in a row on Friday, November 21, after the firm announced that it will consider a fundraise next week on November 28. This is the fifth straight session of gains for the stock.

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns in the last five years, soaring 56,000%. However, in the near term, its performance has been a mixed bag. While the stock has shed 30% in a year, it has risen 11% in six months, 41% in three months and 13% in a month.

Integrated Industries informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 28, 2025, to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through the issue of equity shares or warrants convertible into equity. The fundraising may be carried out via permissible routes, including preferential allotment, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In its exchange filing, the company said, “The Board will consider and, if deemed fit, approve the fund-raising activities by issuance of equity shares or warrants convertible into equity shares through permissible modes, including preferential allotment.”

Integrated Industries Q2 Results In the September quarter, net profit stood at ₹29.9 crore, up 104% from ₹14.7 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25).

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year to ₹286.9 crore, compared with ₹186.6 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA doubled to ₹30.7 crore from ₹14.7 crore, marking a 109% increase. EBITDA margin improved to 10.7%, up from 7.9%—an expansion of 284 basis points.

For the half year ended September 2025, net profit for H1 FY26 doubled to ₹54.7 crore, up from ₹27.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue stood at ₹536.7 crore, up 64% from ₹326.7 crore in H1 FY25. EBITDA increased by 92% to ₹56.2 crore, compared with ₹29.2 crore a year earlier.

Margins also recorded sustained improvement, with H1 FY26 EBITDA margin rising to 10.5% from 8.9%, while net profit margin inched up to 10.2% compared with 8.4% in H1 FY25.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Saurabh Goyal said the company delivered a strong quarter driven by a combination of demand recovery, enhanced distribution and operational efficiencies.

“Revenue grew by 54% year-on-year to ₹66.3 crore, EBITDA rose over 500% to ₹1.4 crore, and net profit increased 137% to ₹2.1 crore. The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio,” he said.

He added that the company strengthened its distribution network across North India, expanded its export reach and accelerated capacity expansion to meet rising international demand from Africa and the Middle East. “With a strong brand portfolio and improving margins, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum and enhance value for all stakeholders,” Goyal said.

Integrated Industries, incorporated in 1995, manufactures organic and inorganic food products and bakery items. Its subsidiary Nurture Well Foods Ltd, established in 2023, produces biscuits and cookies under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT and CRAZY CRUNCH brands. The subsidiary operates a modern automated facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 3,400 MT per month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.