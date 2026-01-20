Over 700 stocks hit 52-week lows on the BSE as Sensex suffers the biggest single-day fall in over 8 months

It was a terrible Tuesday for the Indian stock market as the market benchmark Sensex crashed 1066 points, or 1.28%, to close at 82,180.47. In percentage terms, it was the biggest single-day fall of the Sensex in over eight months, since May 13, 2025.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed more than 2.5% each, while the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE plunged to nearly ₹456 lakh crore from nearly ₹468 lakh crore on Friday, making investors poorer by about ₹12 lakh crore in just two consecutive sessions.

Only three stocks- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.46%), HDFC Bank (up 0.28%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.28%)- ended in the green in the Nifty 50 index. On the flip side, Adani Enterprises (down 3.96%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.89%), and Jio Financial Services (down 3.72%) ended as the top losers in the index.

The sharp selloff dragged all sectoral indices into the negative territory. More than 700 stocks hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

713 stocks at 52-week lows As many as 713 stocks hit their 52-week lows on the BSE. ITC and Trent were the two Sensex stocks that hit their 52-week lows.

IRCTC, Indian Hotels Company, Havells India, UBL, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Housing Finance, Siemens Energy India, Godrej Properties, Lodha Developers, L&T Technology Services, Mankind Pharma, and Page Industries were also among the stocks that hit their one-year low levels.

Why did the Indian stock market fall? Trump's tariff threats and heavy selling by FIIs are the main triggers behind the fall in the Indian stock market.

Mixed Q3 earnings, caution ahead of the Union Budget, and investors' flight to safe-haven assets amid increasing geopolitical risks are also behind the market fall.

"Domestic markets remained cautious ahead of the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump-era tariffs, with renewed uncertainty over US trade policy prolonging the recent consolidation. Continued FII outflows, rising U.S. and Japanese bond yields, and a weakening rupee weighed on investor confidence," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

