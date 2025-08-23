Over 75% NRIs stay invested beyond 5 yrs, outpace resident Indians in long-term commitment: Report

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are displaying a higher commitment to long-term investing compared to Resident Indians (RIs), according to a data report from FinEdge.

The report noted that over 75 per cent of NRI investors have remained invested for more than five years, and 65 per cent for over seven years--despite significant market volatility, including the Covid-19 crash.

In comparison, around 68 per cent of RIs stayed invested for five years or more, while 57 per cent held their investments for over seven years.

NRIs are also investing larger sums through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The average monthly SIP amount for NRI clients at FinEdge stands at ₹6,486, which is 58 per cent higher than the ₹4,093 average for resident Indian clients. Moreover, NRI SIPs are more than double the mutual fund industry average of ₹2,900.

Resident Indian clients at FinEdge also outperform the industry average, with their SIP contributions being about 41 per cent higher than the ₹2,900 industry norm.

Harsh Gahlaut, Co-founder & CEO, FinEdge, said, "Our data reveals the disciplined, goal-centric approach of global Indians and validates the trust placed by our NRI clients. Our objective is to empower our clients to invest with purpose by combining technology and human expertise, enabling them to stay aligned with their goals and build meaningful wealth in the long term."

The majority of investors fall within the 31-45 age group, with 74 per cent of NRIs and 62 per cent of RIs in this bracket, indicating a strong presence of mid-career professionals investing for long-term goals.

NRIs tend to start investing slightly later than RIs, as only 7 per cent of them are aged 21-30 compared to 11 per cent of RIs, possibly due to the time needed to establish careers abroad.