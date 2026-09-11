Over ₹17 per share dividend by Gujarat-based PSU company; check record and payment date | Do you own?

Dividend alert: Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited are likely to remain in focus in the coming week ahead of the upcoming dividend record date. Its shares ended lower on Friday and ended the week on a subdued note. The Gujarat-based PSU stock declined close to 2.42% over the past five trading sessions.

The Gujarat government-backed commodity chemicals firm had announced a 177% final dividend for financial year 2025-26. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals dividend record date is scheduled for the coming week.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals dividend The company’s board of directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹17.7 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26. If the dividend will be approved by shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend declared at the AGM will be paid within 30 days of the declaration, as per the company’s BSE filing.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals dividend record date The company’s board of directors has fixed Friday, September 18, as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Investors must own the stock before the record date to become eligible for the payout. “The Record Date fixed for determining entitlement of Members to receive the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 is Friday, 181h September, 2026,” stated the firm in its BSE filing.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals dividend payment date The company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to be held on September 25. “The Dividend if approved by the Shareholders at the 53rd AGM shall be paid on or after Wednesday 30th September, 2026,” as per the BSE filing.