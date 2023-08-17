OIS Rates India: On Thursday, Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates reached their highest levels in more than five months as investors opted to pay short-end swaps in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's ( RBI ) upcoming rate hike, said Reuters in its report.

"The short-end of the OIS curve is completely factoring in one more rate hike over the next few months while talks of rate cuts have died down for now," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts, according to Reuters report.

The five-year swap rate increased to 6.75% on Thursday, surpassing a level last recorded on February 27. India's one-year swap rate hit 7.03% on Thursday, its highest level since March 9.

Swaps have increased by more than 20 basis points so far in August as a result of the benchmark US yield reaching a 10-month high and rate cut bets being pushed back by an increase in local inflation.

Retail inflation in India increased sharply in July, jumping from 4.87% to 7.44%, the highest level since April 2022 and breaking the upper limit of the RBI's inflation band for the first time in five months.

Many bond market traders believe yields may be close to their short-term top and do not anticipate any rate movement.

"Bond markets are unwinding premature rate cut expectations due to high inflation readings in US and Indian markets. While a hike in rates is inconceivable at this time, rates are going to remain elevated and liquidity is going to get tighter," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO at Trust Mutual Fund, according to Reuters report.

Some traders expect the RBI to extend its recent liquidity absorbing measure, instead of taking any "harsh step", said Reuters in its report.

PNB Gilts' Sharma expects the central bank to extend this measure by at least for a month as next couple of inflation readings are expected to be elevated, while he expects benchmark yield's accumulating range to shift to 7.25%-7.30%, according to Reuters news report.

