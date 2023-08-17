Overnight Indexed Swap rates surge as investors brace for RBI rate hike: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:05 PM IST
OIS Rates India: Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates reach 5-month high on anticipation of RBI rate hike.
OIS Rates India: On Thursday, Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates reached their highest levels in more than five months as investors opted to pay short-end swaps in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming rate hike, said Reuters in its report.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started