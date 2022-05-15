Oversold markets due for pullback, LIC listing will be key sentimental factor

It was the fifth straight week of losses and the second consecutive week of deep cuts for the Indian equity market. The inflation concern and monetary tightening across the globe are key concerns for the equity markets. Equity markets are under the strong grip of bears. However, they look extremely oversold and due for a pullback rally. The sell-off in the US market especially in tech stocks was very severe and there is some stability in the last two trading sessions that may provide some respite to the bulls.

