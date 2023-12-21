Overvaluation a key risk in market, says Kenneth Andrade of Old Bridge Capital; lists 6 key trends of 2023
Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CIO of Old Bridge Capital Management, anticipates a potential market downturn in the coming year. He identifies valuation risk as a key factor that could remain for extremely long periods.
Kenneth Andrade, Founder & CIO of Old Bridge Capital Management, anticipates a potential market downturn in the coming year.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message