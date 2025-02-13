Stock Market Today: P N Gadgil Jewellers share price gained 10% on Thursday to hit upper circuit post Q3 Results declared by the company
P N Gadgil Jewellers share price opened at ₹579.95 on the BSE on Thursday, which was more than 2% higher than the previous day closing price of ₹564.60. The P N Gadgil Jewellers share nevertheless gained further to intraday highs of ₹621.05 The intraday high was also the upper price band for P N Gadgil Jewellers share price and hence P N Gadgil Jewellers share price was locked in the upper circuit
P N Gadgil Jewellers shares that were listed in September are now up more than 29% since its issue price of ₹480
P N Gadgil Jewellers reported net profit during the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹86.04 Crore surged 49.04% compared to ₹57.60 crore during the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis P N Gadgil Jewellers net profit jumped 146% compared to ₹34.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter
P N Gadgil Jewellers reported revenues from operations at ₹2435.75 crore n the October-December 2024 quarter saw rise of 23.5% compared to ₹1972. 16 crore in the October-December 2024 quarter.
Kiran Firodiya, Executive Director & Group CFO, P N Gadgil Jewellers attributed the growth to strong festive demand, store expansions, rising profitability for each store. Firodiya highlighted that P N Gadgil Jewellers had planned 12 Stores expansion during FY26. Out of the same 9 stores already have been added and remining 3 will be completed by March 2025.
The commitment of Bank Restructuring Facilities has also been fulfilled and P N Gadgil Jewellers has repaid RS 300 crore term loan & CC
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
