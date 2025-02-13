This mid cap stock hits 10% upper circuit post Q3 Results; Check details

Stock Market Today: P N Gadgil Jewellers share price gained 10% on Thursday to hit upper circuit post Q3 Results declared by the company

P N Gadgil Jewellers share price movement P N Gadgil Jewellers share price opened at ₹579.95 on the BSE on Thursday, which was more than 2% higher than the previous day closing price of ₹564.60. The P N Gadgil Jewellers share nevertheless gained further to intraday highs of ₹621.05 The intraday high was also the upper price band for P N Gadgil Jewellers share price and hence P N Gadgil Jewellers share price was locked in the upper circuit

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares that were listed in September are now up more than 29% since its issue price of ₹480

P N Gadgil Jewellers Q3 Results P N Gadgil Jewellers reported net profit during the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹86.04 Crore surged 49.04% compared to ₹57.60 crore during the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis P N Gadgil Jewellers net profit jumped 146% compared to ₹34.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers reported revenues from operations at ₹2435.75 crore n the October-December 2024 quarter saw rise of 23.5% compared to ₹1972. 16 crore in the October-December 2024 quarter.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Business updates Kiran Firodiya, Executive Director & Group CFO, P N Gadgil Jewellers attributed the growth to strong festive demand, store expansions, rising profitability for each store. Firodiya highlighted that P N Gadgil Jewellers had planned 12 Stores expansion during FY26. Out of the same 9 stores already have been added and remining 3 will be completed by March 2025.

The commitment of Bank Restructuring Facilities has also been fulfilled and P N Gadgil Jewellers has repaid RS 300 crore term loan & CC

