Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  P N Gadgil share price drops 3% despite strong Q3 business update; here's what technical analyst says

P N Gadgil share price drops 3% despite strong Q3 business update; here's what technical analyst says

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • P N Gadgil share price dropped nearly 3% after its Q3 update, despite a 24% YoY revenue increase. The retail segment saw a 42% rise, while e-commerce surged by 98%. The company opened nine outlets in October and plans three more, solidifying its expansion strategy.

P N Gadgil share price fell by 3% post Q3 report, despite a 24% YoY revenue increase. Retail revenue rose by 42% and e-commerce by 98%. The company opened nine new outlets in October and plans to open three more next quarter. (Photo: iStock)

P N Gadgil share price fell by almost 3% during Thursday's trading session following the Q3 business update. On January 8, jewellery retail chain PN Gadgil Jewellers announced a consolidated year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 24% for Q3 FY25, fueled by strong same-store sales growth and heightened demand during Dussehra, Diwali, and the wedding season.

The retail segment drove growth with a 42% year-over-year increase in revenue, while the franchise segment experienced an impressive 87% year-over-year rise. The e-commerce segment excelled, achieving a remarkable 98% year-over-year boost in revenue. The diamond category also demonstrated robust momentum, attaining a 40% year-over-year growth in revenue.

Additionally, according to the exchange filing, the company opened nine new outlets over nine days during Navratri in October 2024 in line with its expansion goal. The following quarter will see the opening of three more stores.

“As previously mentioned, in line with the plan to open 12 new stores, we have already launched 9 new stores over 9 consecutive days during Navratri in Oct‐24. Moreover, we are all set to open 3 more stores in the upcoming quarter, further enhancing our store presence," the company said in an exchange filing.

In its brokerage report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services assigned a target price of 950 on the stock with a "Buy" recommendation.

Based in Pune, the brand has emerged as the second largest operator in Maharashtra based on the number of stores and has established 48 locations across India and the USA. To maintain consistent quality and expand its reach, the brand employs a combination of COCO and FOCO models.

P N Gadgil share price outlook

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One pointed out that the volume has dried down in the last few sessions with prices trading within a range of 630 - 700. “The next directional move would be seen on a rage breakout; below 630, prices could slip towards 600 and above 700, prices could stretch towards 740," Bhosale said.

P N Gadgil share price today opened at an intraday high of 690.70 apiece on the BSE and touched an intraday low of 654 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

