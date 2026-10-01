Pace Digitek share price jumps 11% | What’s driving the stock?

Pace Digitek share price jumped over 11% on Thursday, 1 October, despite the stock market remaining largely flat.

The stock has gained 1.80% over the past week, 10.75% in two weeks and 2.22% over the past month. However, it has remained down 18.50% over the past three months.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Pace Digitek witnessed a gap-up opening and an extended move during the initial trading session. However, the stock cooled off from its intraday high of around ₹178.

Bhosale noted that the ₹178 level coincides with the 200-day SMA, making it a key hurdle for the stock. A sustained break above ₹178 could trigger the next leg of the upmove, with ₹200 emerging as the next key resistance. On the downside, he identified ₹160 as an important support level.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Pace Digitek has faced resistance around its 50-day EMA twice over the past eight sessions, making this zone an immediate hurdle.

He noted that despite the recovery from the mid-September lows, the stock continues to trade below key moving averages on the weekly chart, indicating that the broader trend remains weak. The MACD line also remains below zero, suggesting that momentum has yet to strengthen despite the recent recovery.

Shah identified the ₹178– ₹180 zone as immediate resistance. A decisive and sustained breakout above this range could extend the pullback towards ₹185, followed by ₹190 in the short term. On the downside, he pegged the ₹158– ₹155 zone as immediate support.

Pace Digitek share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹165.15 apiece on the BSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹178 per share.

Pace Digitek arm secures ₹ 488.46 crore BESS order from NTPC GE Power Services Recently, Pace Digitek’s material subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Limited (LPPL), has secured an order worth ₹488.46 crore, including GST, from NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited (NGSL) for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Barh Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), NTPC Stages I and II.

The order includes the supply, testing, erection supervision and commissioning of BESS containers, along with Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS). It also covers five years of annual maintenance services (AMC) and an additional seven-year extended warranty for the battery containers.

The project is scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2026.

Pace Digitek expands BESS presence across value chain The order marks another step in Pace Digitek’s strategy to build an integrated energy platform, with LPPL developing a product-led BESS business spanning manufacturing, product supply, system integration and lifecycle support.

Pace Digitek operationalised 2.5 GWh of BESS manufacturing capacity in 2025 and subsequently expanded it to 5 GWh. The company plans to further increase capacity to 10 GWh by Q3 FY2027. It has delivered BESS containers representing more than 1.5 GWh of capacity to date.

As it expands its presence across the BESS value chain, the company is focusing on strengthening localisation, integration and service capabilities to cater to a broader range of customer requirements. It expects these efforts to support deeper customer engagement and diversify its energy business over time.

Pace Digitek also sees commercial and industrial (C&I) applications as an emerging opportunity alongside its core utility-scale BESS business and continues to evaluate opportunities among commercial and industrial customers and other power-intensive users.