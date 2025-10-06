Pace Digitek shares make moderate debut on Indian stock market, list at 4% premium over IPO price

Pace Digitek share price made moderate debut on the Indian stock market on Monday, October 6. The shares of Pace Digitek listed at a premium of 4% over the IPO price of ₹219 per share.

Pace Digitek share price opened at ₹225 on NSE and ₹226.85 on BSE. The market capitalisation of Pace Digitek stood at ₹4,721.96 crore.

Ahead of listing, the shares of Pace Digitek IPO were trading at a premium of ₹12 in the grey market.

Pace Digitek IPO details The public issue opened for subscription on Friday, September 26, and closed on Tuesday, September 30, with the IPO allotment finalized on Wednesday, October 1.

Through the book-built issue, the company raised ₹819.15 crore by offering 3.74 crore fresh equity shares, priced in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per share.

The company intends to utilise ₹630 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a project awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) through its subsidiary, Pace Renewable Energies. The balance funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

According to NSE data, the IPO was subscribed 1.59 times overall. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.03 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion 2.90 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category 1.60 times.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

The company with a significant focus on the telecom infrastructure industry including telecom towers and optical fibre cables generates revenue from three verticals - telecommunications, energy, and information and communication technology (ICT). It has an order book of ₹7,633.6 crore as of March 2025, of which nearly 98 percent from the public sector.