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Pace Digitek shares surge 13% after announcing an order win - Order value, other details here

Pace Digitek shares surged as much as 13% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 22 September, a day after the company announced receiving a letter of award (LOA) of 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services. 

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Sep 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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Pace Digitek shares surged 13% in intraday trade on Tuesday.
Pace Digitek shares surged 13% in intraday trade on Tuesday. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)
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Pace Digitek shares surged as much as 13% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 22 September, a day after the company announced receiving a letter of award (LOA) of 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services. Pace Digitek shares opened at 165.55 against their previous close of 154.80 and jumped 13% to an intraday high of 174.90. An LOA is the official written document confirming the entity has been selected for the contract.

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Pace Digitek wins order from NTPC

In an exchange filing after market hours on 21 September, Pace Digitek said its material subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Limited, had secured an order valued at 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited for the BESS Project at Barh STPP (NTPC Stages I & II).

The order is scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2026.

According to the company, the order comprises the supply, testing, supervision of erection and commissioning of BESS containers, together with Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS). The order also includes five years of annual maintenance services (AMC) and a further seven-year extended warranty for the battery containers, providing lifecycle support for the deployed systems.

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“This order is an important step in strengthening Lineage Power Private Limited as a product-led BESS business. It brings together product supply, commissioning and long-term lifecycle support, enabling us to deepen our participation across the BESS value chain and strengthen our engagement with customers beyond manufacturing," said Venugopalrao Maddisetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Pace Digitek.

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"As we scale our manufacturing capacity and strengthen localisation, integration and service capabilities, our focus is to build a broader Energy platform capable of serving utility-scale requirements as well as emerging C&I applications. We will continue to invest in the capabilities required to support customers across the lifecycle of energy-storage systems,” said Maddisetty.

Pace Digitek share price trend

The stock is down 9% year to date, compared with a 12% fall in the Sensex. It hit a 52-week low of 139.50 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of 232.20 on 10 October last year.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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