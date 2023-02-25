Pace of FPIs equity selling slows in Feb so far, outflow over ₹2,300 cr
- As per NSDL data, FPIs sold ₹2,313 crore in domestic equities between February 1st to 24th. There are two more trading days left in February month.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to stay as net sellers so far in February, however, the pace of selling has slowed down compared to the previous month. An outflow of more than ₹2,300 crore was recorded in Indian equities by FPIs. These foreign investors showed appetite in stocks of financials, capital goods, IT, and healthcare sectors. Meanwhile, the selloff by foreign institutional investors is to the tune of over ₹4,500 crore.
