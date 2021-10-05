Pace of market rally slows down in Apr-Sep

The difference is visible even in smaller stocks, indicating that the pace of market rally has slowed in FY22 despite the Sensex hitting 60,000 for the first time in September. BSE Midcap surged 25% and BSE Smallcap was up 36% in the first half of FY22 against a jump of 39% and 55% in the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap, respectively, in the first half of FY21.