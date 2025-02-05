Page Industries declares 3rd interim dividend of ₹150 per equity share; details here

Page Industries announced its third interim dividend of ₹150 per equity share for FY25 on Wednesday, February 5. The garments and apparel company, which holds the exclusive licenses for JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) and Speedo International, announced via an exchange filing that its board of directors approved an interim dividend at its meeting on February 5.

"We inform you that the company's board of directors, at their meeting held today (i.e., 5 February 2025), has declared a third interim dividend of 2024-25 of ₹150 per equity share. The record date fixed for the interim dividend payment is 13 February 2025. The date fixed for dividend payment is on or before 7 March 2025," said the company.

Page Industries Q3 result The garments company reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q3FY25 profit after tax (PAT) at ₹204.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 7 per cent YoY to ₹1,313 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹302.5 crore, rising 33.6 per cent YoY.

The company's sales volume during the quarter grew 4.7 per cent YoY to 5.78 crore pieces.

“We have achieved strong profit growth, driven by consistent revenue increases and meticulous control over operating expenses," said V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries.

"We are perfectly positioned to seize promising future growth opportunities, with modern retail and e-commerce continuing to serve as powerful growth engines," said Ganesh.

The company highlighted that the long-term growth prospects of the Indian apparel retail industry remains strong even though it is witnessing weak consumer sentiment.

"The Indian apparel retail sector confronts short-term headwinds due to dampened consumer sentiment. Nonetheless, long-term growth prospects remain robust, propelled by economic expansion, urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes," said Page Industries.

"Athleisure and innerwear are poised as pivotal growth drivers, complemented by the proliferation of organised retail and e-commerce," Page Industries said.

Page Industries share price trend Shares of Page Industries declined over 3 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday. Around 3:10 PM, the stock was 2.95 per cent down at ₹45,574.75.

Over the last year, the stock has gained 20 per cent.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹49,933.15 on December 17 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹33,100 on March 20 last year.



