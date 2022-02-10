While announcing the third quarter (Q3) earnings, Page Industries announced that its board has declared interim dividend at their meeting held today on Thursday has declared third interim dividend 2021-22 of Rs. 100 per equity share. Shares of Page Industries were trading nearly 3% lower at ₹41,477 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.

The record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 18 February 2022 whereas the date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 10 March 2022, the company said in an exchange filing today.

Meanwhile, the company's net profit for Q3FY22 grew 13.6% to ₹174 crore as compared to ₹154 crore in the same quarter last year, on the back of more than 28% rise in its revenue at ₹1,190 crore from ₹927 year-on-year (YoY).

Page Industries is an Indian manufacturer and retailer of innerwear, loungewear and socks, and is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India. The stock is up 29% in a year, whereas, in 2022 so far (year-to-date or YTD), the counter is up about 2%.

