Page Industries declares ₹150/share interim dividend for FY26. Check record date, other details here

Page Industries Dividend: Page Industries on Thursday, 7 August 2025, announced an interim dividend issue of ₹150 per share along with its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company also witnessed a more than 25% jump in its net profits for the first quarter.

Advertisement

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive an interim dividend of ₹150 per share for every share they own in the garments and apparel-making company. The investors will be eligible for the dividend issue until one day before the record date decided by the company.

“We further inform you that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting held today (i.e., 7 August 2025), has declared 1st Interim Dividend 2025-26 of ₹150/- per equity share,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

Page Industries also announced that the company has fixed the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue on 13 August 2025, and the dividend payment will be paid on or before 5 September 2025.

Advertisement

Page Industries Q1 Results Page Industries, in its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26, witnessed a 21.5% rise in net profits to ₹200.79 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹165.22 crore in the same quarter, the previous fiscal year, according to the company statements.

The company's revenue from core operations also witnessed a 3% jump to ₹1,316.56 crore, compared to ₹1,277.51 crore in the same period a year ago.

Page Industries Share Price Trend Page Industries' share price closed 1.16% lower at ₹45,725.35 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹46,261.20 at the previous market close. The company announced the interim dividend issue and first quarter results towards the end of the stock market operating hours on 7 August 2025.

Advertisement

Shares of Page Industries have given stock market investors more than 140% returns on their investment in the last five years and 10.90% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 4.18% in 2025 and is trading 4.41% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market. The company shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹50,470.60 on 27 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹38,909.60 on 11 March 2025, according to the BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹51,001.48 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee