Page Industries, NHPC share price in focus as they trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Page Industries, NHPC share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today. Eris Lifescience, Veedol Corporation, Sun TV Network are other companies whose Record date for determining the names of the members eligible to receive dividends had been set as February 13 .

The record date means that investors should have purchased shares of these companies a day prior to the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, as per the T+1 settlement process.

Advertisement

Dividend Payout details Page Industries Dividend details- Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5 February 2025 had declared 3rd Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs. 150/- per equity share.

The record date had been fixed for the payment of interim dividend as13 February 2025.

The date fixed for payment of dividend as per Page Industries is on or before 7 March 2025.

Also Read | Trade war concerns boost gold prices; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

NHPC dividend details- Board of Directors of NHPC Limited held on Friday,7th February, 2025 had declared the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 14% ( ₹1.40/- per equity share) on the face value of paid up equity shares of ₹ 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

The Board has fixed Thursday, February 13, 2025 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

The interim dividend, as per the company shall be paid/ dispatched within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013.

Other Companies to trade Ex Dividend Today Eris Lifesciences – Eris had declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7.35/- (at the rate of 735%) on each fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- for the Financial Year 2024-2025

Advertisement

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend had been fixed as February 13, 2025 .

The payment of the interim dividend would be made to the eligible shareholders on or before March 09, 2025

Sun TV Network dividend details –An Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 / - per equity share of Rs. 5.00 / - each (i.e. 50%) for the financial year 2024-25 has been declared by Sun TV Network

Veedol Corporation Dividend details– The Board of Directors of Veedol Corporation at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 5" February, 2025 had recommended payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended 31 March, 2025.

Advertisement

The Second Interim Dividend will be paid to the members of the Company within 30 days of declaration of dividend.