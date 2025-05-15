Page Industries Q4 Results: Profit surges 52% YoY to ₹164 crore; ₹200 dividend declared

Page Industries Q4 Results: Page Industries, which licenses Jockey and Speedo products in India, on Thursday, May 15, reported a sharp 52% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the March 2024 quarter to ₹164 crore, compared with ₹108.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,098 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up nearly 11% YoY over ₹992 crore revenue posted in the March 2024 quarter, driven by increasing preference for casual wear, fitness awareness and shifting lifestyle trends that have boosted demand for athleisure wear.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 43.2% YoY to ₹235.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Commenting on the results, V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries Limited said, “I am delighted to share that our sharp focus on supply chain efficiency, product innovation, cost optimisation and consumer experience across all touch points have resulted in 51.6% PAT growth in the quarter and an annual PAT growth of 28.1%”

Page Industries Dividend Along with the Q4 results, the company also announced a solid dividend for its shareholders of ₹200 apiece. This is the fourth interim dividend by the company for FY25.

"We further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 15 May 2025) has declared the 4th Interim Dividend 2024-25 of ₹200/- per equity share," Page Industries said.

The record date fixed for the payment of the interim dividend is May 21, 2025. The date fixed for payment of the dividend is on or before June 13, 2025.