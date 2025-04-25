Page Industries reschedules dividend record date. Check details

Stock Market Today: Page Industries has reschedules dividend record date as per the intimation received on the exchanges.

Advertisement

Page Industries earlier had declared dividend record date to be on the 23 May 2025. however the same has been changed now.

Page Industries Board Meeting dates On May 15, 2025, Page Industries' board of directors will meet to approve the company's Q4 results and declare the fourth interim dividend for FY25.

“We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 15 May 2025 inter alia to consider to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ending 31 March 2025. To consider declaration of 4th Interim dividend, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2024-25,” Page Industries had said in its intimation to the exchanges through a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The record date for the dividend payment payment also had been set by Page Industries. The company's press statement had stated that that the dividend record date for Page Industries is May 23, 2025. This date has now been changed by the company

The deadline that a company sets to ascertain and identify the list of shareholders that are eligible to receive next dividend payment is known as the dividend record date. The dividend will only be paid to shareholders whose names are included in the company's registration on the record date. The investors who wish to reap benefits of dividend payout need to buy shares of the company one day before the record date for their names to appear among the eligible shareholders to receive dividend payout, in accordance with the T+1 settlement procedure

Advertisement

Page Industries- Rescheduled Record date Page Industries in its release on the exchanges on 25 April said that “With reference to our letter dated 18 April 2025, regarding board to consider declaration of interim dividend at the Meeting scheduled on 15 May 2025, we hereby inform you that the record date fixed for the 4th Interim Dividend 2024-25 has been revised to 21 May 2025”

The Record date for dividend payout thereby remains changed to 21 May 2025 compared to earlier announcement of 23 May 2025

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.