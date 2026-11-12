₹150 per share dividend: Check record date of firm behind Jockey in India - Mega payout after Q2 results 2026

Page Industries dividend: The listed innerwear and athleisure company, Page Industries, on Thursday, November 12, announced a three digit interim dividend for financial year 2026-27. Apart from the payout, Page Industries reported a 4% rise in its second quarter profit for FY27.

Meanwhile, shares of Page Industries, the licensee for Jockey and Speedo in India, crashed 12.19% and ended close to its six-month low levels on Thursday as higher input costs squeezed margins.

Page Industries dividend The company’s board of directors considered and approved an interim dividend for FY27. “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 12 November 2026) has declared the 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026-27 for an amount of Rs.150/- per equity share,” read the BSE filing released earlier in the day.

Page Industries dividend record date, payment timeline The board has fixed Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which effectively makes Tuesday, November 17, as the last date for investors to qualify for the corporate action.

“The record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 18 November 2026. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 11 December 2026,” read the BSE filing.

Page Industries Q2 results 2026 Page Industries net revenue increased 11.5% on an annual basis to ₹1,439 crore during the quarter under review. The Jockey licensee had reported a 5.5% surge in sales volume.

The Bengaluru-based apparel manufacturer’s EBITDA increased by 7.4% on an annual basis to ₹300 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 20.8%. Its net profit surged by 4% to ₹202.5 crore and net total expenses surged by 15% to ₹1131 crore.