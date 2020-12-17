Page Industries shares hit 52-week high, surge 16% in 3 days

Shares of Page Industries today surged as much as 8% to hit a 52-week high of ₹27,916. Including today's upmove, Page Industries shares are up 16% in just three sessions.

Bangalore-based Page Industries Limited is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Nepal, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE.

Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Speedo brand in India.

In a statement released on December 14, Page Industries said its manufacturing Unit-3 located in Bommasandra, Bangalore was audited by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) as per its standard procedures in October 2020. "WRAP has re‐certified the facility to be socially compliant," Page Industries said.

“We were happy to welcome WRAP for an independent audit of our Unit 3 manufacturing facility at Bangalore. We are glad to share that WRAP was fully satisfied with the social standards, practices and compliance at the facility and has issued a re‐certification of the unit. All our manufacturing units are WRAP certified and undergo audit by WRAP on an ongoing basis," said Vedji Ticku, Executive Director and CEO, Page Industries Ltd.

In a statement Mark Fedyk, President and COO, Jockey International, Inc, said: “Jockey is pleased to confirm that Page Industries Ltd, Unit‐3 has been issued its re‐certification by WRAP, continuing its long‐standing reputation and upholding the highest standard of principles as a responsible, ethical leader in the apparel manufacturing business, providing an employee friendly atmosphere."

"As a Jockey licensee, Page Industries has since its inception, required its facilities to be WRAP‐certified. Page Industries’ track record and long‐standing partnership with Jockey did not match with the allegations published in the report by the Council on Ethics for the Norges Bank pertaining to Page Industries Ltd ,Unit‐3."

Domestic brokerage Edelweiss, which has a hold rating on Page Industries stock, said: "We believe WRAP’s re-certification and, most importantly, a statement from Jockey, should settle the uncertainty related to the issue."

