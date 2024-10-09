But it will not be easy for new entrants to gain market share either, because the brand recall and product portfolio of top players like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Akzo Nobel India are much stronger and diversified than the newcomers. However, if the competition gets too heated and margins start to shrink, existing players might consider mergers or buy-outs to expand their market share, according to experts.