Paints Sector: Inflation and intensifying competition pose double threat, says ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities warns of inflationary impact on paint industry amid crude oil price surge. Competitive activity may result in reduced advertising budgets and more competitive trade and consumer schemes. It maintains a 'Hold' rating on Akzo Nobel and Indigo Paints.
Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities, in its latest report, underscores the potential inflationary impact looming over crude oil derivatives used in paints as geopolitical tensions drive a surge in crude oil prices. The report suggests a high likelihood of inflation extending to other crucial commodities like titanium dioxide (TiO2) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM).
