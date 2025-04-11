By the end of the session, the BSE Sensex had slipped by 379.93 points, closing 0.51% lower at 73,847.15. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended in the red, falling 136.70 points or 0.61% to settle at 22,399.15, firmly below the 22,500 mark. Bank Nifty mirrored the broader trend, closing down by 270.85 points or 0.54% at 50,240.15. Despite some intraday recovery attempts, the index couldn’t sustain above the 50,500 level, adding to the overall subdued tone