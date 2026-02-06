Paisalo Digital Q3 Results: Net profit remains flat at ₹66 crore, income rises to ₹240 crore

Paisalo Digital, a constituent of the BSE Smallcap index, announced its December quarter results on Thursday, reporting a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹62.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit showed improvement by 30% as it stood at ₹51 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Total income for the December quarter stood at ₹240.1 crore, up from ₹203.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹224.0 crore in Q2 FY26. The company posted a net income of ₹243 crore as compared to ₹181 crore in the year ago quarter.

The net interest income stood at ₹148 crore as compared to ₹99 crore in December 2024 quarter, as per the company's earnings' filing.

Meanwhile, the company has recently been in the spotlight. In late January, the company had announced that it had redeemed ₹1 crore of unlisted, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by exercising an early call option. According to the company, the move will help reduce long-term debt well ahead of the instruments scheduled maturity.

Earlier this year, Paisalo Digital raised ₹188.5 crore as part of its efforts to optimise funding costs, improve capital efficiency, and support business expansion. The small-cap NBFC mobilised the funds during the third quarter through its latest listed issuances, securing an annual return on investment of 8.5%.

In an exchange filing dated January 6, the company said it had “successfully raised nearly ₹188.5 crore at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3,” adding that the fundraise underscored its strong credit profile, prudent risk-management practices, and solid balance-sheet position.

Paisalo Digital also noted that the capital infusion is expected to lower its overall cost of funds, strengthen its medium-term capital base, and expand its lending capacity.