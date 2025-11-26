Mint Market
Paisalo Digital share price extends gains to 2nd straight session after promoter group raises stake

Paisalo Digital's stock rises 3% following a significant increase in stake by promoters. With strategic unpledging and upcoming NCD issuance, investors are closely watching this NBFC as it attempts a comeback in the market.

Nishant Kumar
Published26 Nov 2025, 12:36 PM IST
Paisalo Digital share price rose for the second consecutive session on November 26.
Paisalo Digital share price rose for the second consecutive session on November 26.(Agencies)

Paisalo Digital share price extended gains to the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 26, rising as much as 3% in intraday trade. The SBI Life-owned stock opened at 34.40 against its previous close of 34.41 and rose by 3% to an intraday high of 35.43. In the previous session, the NBFC stock gained 1.5%.

Promoter group raises stake, unpledged shares in Paisalo Digital

According to the company, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital, picked up nearly 54 lakh shares of the company through open market transactions over the last week.

With this purchase, Equilibrated Venture's total shareholding increased to 20.53% from 19.94% in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture unpledged 25 lakh shares of the company on November 21.

Earlier on November 21, the company said its operations and finance committee had approved the issuance of a new round of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the filing, the company plans to issue up to 7,500 unsecured NCDs for 75 crore. This includes a base issue of 25 crore and a green-shoe option of 50 crore, allowing the company to retain oversubscription.

Paisalo Digital shareholding pattern

According to shareholding pattern data, SBI Life Insurance Company held 6,21,14,267 shares, equivalent to 6.83% of total shares, by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 18,99,78,722 shares (20.89% stake) in the NBFC stock by the end of Q2FY26.

Among FPIs, Antara India Evergreen Fund held 4,09,01,117 shares (4.50% stake), followed by Maybank Securities PTE (3,96,00,000 shares, or 4.35% stake) and Sparrow Asia Diversified Opportunities Fund (2,88,22,000 shares, or 3.17% stake).

Paisalo Digital share price trend

Paisalo Digital shares have declined about 29% this year so far, hitting a 52-week low of 29.40 on June 20 this year after hitting a 52-week high of 63.52 on December 6 last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Paisalo DigitalNBFC StocksSmallcap StocksIndian Stock MarketStock Market
