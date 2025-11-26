Paisalo Digital share price extends gains to 2nd straight session after promoter group raises stake

Paisalo Digital share price extended gains to the second consecutive session on Wednesday, November 26, rising as much as 3% in intraday trade. The SBI Life-owned stock opened at ₹34.40 against its previous close of ₹34.41 and rose by 3% to an intraday high of ₹35.43. In the previous session, the NBFC stock gained 1.5%.

Promoter group raises stake, unpledged shares in Paisalo Digital According to the company, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital, picked up nearly 54 lakh shares of the company through open market transactions over the last week.

With this purchase, Equilibrated Venture's total shareholding increased to 20.53% from 19.94% in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture unpledged 25 lakh shares of the company on November 21.

Earlier on November 21, the company said its operations and finance committee had approved the issuance of a new round of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the filing, the company plans to issue up to 7,500 unsecured NCDs for ₹75 crore. This includes a base issue of ₹25 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹50 crore, allowing the company to retain oversubscription.

Paisalo Digital shareholding pattern According to shareholding pattern data, SBI Life Insurance Company held 6,21,14,267 shares, equivalent to 6.83% of total shares, by the end of the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 18,99,78,722 shares (20.89% stake) in the NBFC stock by the end of Q2FY26.

Among FPIs, Antara India Evergreen Fund held 4,09,01,117 shares (4.50% stake), followed by Maybank Securities PTE (3,96,00,000 shares, or 4.35% stake) and Sparrow Asia Diversified Opportunities Fund (2,88,22,000 shares, or 3.17% stake).

Paisalo Digital share price trend Paisalo Digital shares have declined about 29% this year so far, hitting a 52-week low of ₹29.40 on June 20 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹63.52 on December 6 last year.

