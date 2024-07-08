Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: Massive blaze halts trading activities on fourth floor of Karachi Stock Exchange

Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: Massive blaze halts trading activities on fourth floor of Karachi Stock Exchange

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

  • Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: Trading activity has been temporarily suspended, according to the reports.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire

Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: On July 8, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, local media reported. Fire brigade teams are actively working to extinguish the flames. Trading activity has been temporarily suspended, according to the reports. All traders have been safely evacuated, ensuring no casualties, the reports confirmed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.