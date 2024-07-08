Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: Massive blaze halts trading activities on fourth floor of Karachi Stock Exchange
- Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: Trading activity has been temporarily suspended, according to the reports.
Pakistan Stock Exchange Fire: On July 8, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, local media reported. Fire brigade teams are actively working to extinguish the flames. Trading activity has been temporarily suspended, according to the reports. All traders have been safely evacuated, ensuring no casualties, the reports confirmed.
