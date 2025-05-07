Pakistan stock market: Karachi stock exchange crashes 6% after India's Operation Sindoor.

India-Pakistan conflict: The Pakistan stock market took a significant hit on Wednesday, May 7, as investors reacted to India's overnight strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Pakistan's main stock market index, the Karachi-100, plunged by 6,272 points (5.5%) during early trading on Wednesday, hitting a low of 107,296.64 compared to Tuesday's close of 113,568.51.

Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the KSE-100 index has declined by 3.7%, whereas the domestic Sensex index has gained approximately 1.5%.

(This is a developing story)