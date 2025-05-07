Pakistan stock market: Karachi stock exchange crashes 6% after India's Operation Sindoor.

India-Pakistan conflict: The Pakistan stock market took a significant hit on Wednesday, May 7, as investors reacted to India's overnight strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.
Pakistan's main stock market index, the Karachi-100, plunged by 6,272 points (5.5%) during early trading on Wednesday, hitting a low of 107,296.64 compared to Tuesday's close of 113,568.51.
Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, the KSE-100 index has declined by 3.7%, whereas the domestic Sensex index has gained approximately 1.5%.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
