Pakistan stock market: KSE 100 index surges 9% on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Pakistan stock market: The Karachi Stock Exchange 100 (KSE 100), the benchmark index of the Pakistan stock market, surged over 9% on Monday, May 12, as a ceasefire with India boosted the investor sentiment.
According to data available on Bloomberg, KSE 100 index jumped almost 9100 points or 8.9% to 116,640.94 as of 10.20 am IST.
More to come…
