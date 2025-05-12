Pakistan stock market: KSE 100 index surges 9% on India-Pakistan ceasefire

Pakistan stock market: The Karachi Stock Exchange 100 (KSE 100), the benchmark index of the Pakistan stock market, surged over 9% on Monday, May 12, as a ceasefire with India boosted the investor sentiment.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 May 2025, 10:28 AM IST
According to data available on Bloomberg, KSE 100 index jumped almost 9100 points or 8.9% to 116,640.94 as of 10.20 am IST.

