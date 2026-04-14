Pakistan stock market rally: KSE 100 jumps nearly 5,000 points on US-Iran peace talk buzz

Pakistan’s stock markets rallied sharply on Tuesday, April 14, with its benchmark indices rebounding after a steep fall in the previous session, as renewed hopes of fresh talks between Iran and the United States lifted investor sentiment. Gains in global peers and a decline in crude oil prices also aided the sentiment.

The KSE 100 index surged as much as 4,977 points, or 3%, to hit an intraday high of 165,150.38, recovering after a decline of over 4% in the previous session. Despite recent volatility, the index has gained 7.5% over the past one month, though it remains down 9% over three months. On a longer-term basis, it has risen 42% over the past one year.

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Meanwhile, the broader KSE 30 index also witnessed a strong rebound, rising 1,537 points, or 3%, to an intraday high of 50,001.38, after shedding more than 4% in the previous session. The index has advanced 6% in the past one month but declined 11% over three months. Over a one-year period, it has gained 40%, while delivering multibagger returns of 169% over the past five years.

Moreover, other Asian markets also ended higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.4% to close at 57,877.39, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.8% to 25,872.32, and China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 1.0% to 4,026.63. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 10,615.91.

Indian stock markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

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Why are Pakistan markets rising? The rally was largely driven by optimism around renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, even after earlier ceasefire talks over the weekend failed to yield an agreement. Reports indicated that both sides have kept the door open for further negotiations, with continued engagement underway and momentum building toward a possible deal.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran is eager to negotiate, adding that his administration had received communication indicating a willingness to reach an agreement. He also reiterated that Iran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, which remains a key sticking point in discussions.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions remain elevated. The U.S. military said its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would extend eastward to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, while ship-tracking data showed vessels turning back as the blockade began. However, NATO allies, including Britain and France, refrained from participating, instead calling for the reopening of the critical waterway.

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Iran, in response, warned it could target ports in countries bordering the Gulf following the collapse of talks in Islamabad. Despite this, shipping data showed that three Iran-linked tankers were allowed to pass through as their destinations were not Iranian ports.

Importantly, media reports indicated that negotiating teams from both countries could return to Islamabad later this week, while Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that efforts toward dialogue are still ongoing.

Cooling oil prices also supported market sentiment. Brent crude futures declined nearly 2% to $97.5 per barrel, while WTI crude futures fell more than 2% to around $97 per barrel on Tuesday morning. The easing in oil prices, combined with hopes of de-escalation, lifted global risk appetite.

Overall, the sharp rebound in Pakistan’s markets reflects a combination of bargain buying after recent losses and improving global cues, particularly easing oil prices and renewed hopes of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.